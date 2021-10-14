Glazer Capital LLC Trims Holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,024 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth were worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth $5,500,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth $146,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth $300,000.

FRSGU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.08. 760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,588. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

