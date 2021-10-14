Ossiam Has $4.09 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $246,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

VMC traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $171.85. The company had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,208. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $131.36 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.26. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.85.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

