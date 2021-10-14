Cowen Trims Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Target Price to $180.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target decreased by analysts at Cowen from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.43. 4,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,345. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.99. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $74.47 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $141,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,546.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.