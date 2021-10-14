Ossiam Buys 30,067 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ossiam grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.20. 593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,075. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $96.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

