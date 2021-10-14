Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HII. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 963,845 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $965,133,000 after acquiring an additional 188,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $971,243,000 after acquiring an additional 180,474 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,065,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290 in the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HII opened at $207.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.