TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Gap Up to $10.78

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $11.23. TIM shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 3,777 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $831.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.07 million. TIM had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TIM by 217,187.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 540,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TIM by 58.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 19,843 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TIM by 4.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TIM by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TIM by 57.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM Company Profile (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

