Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Decreases By 89.5%

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the September 15th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.34. 7,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,642. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 103,632 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

