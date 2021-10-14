MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $26.31

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.31, but opened at $27.50. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 50 shares traded.
MYTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.
The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (NYSE:MYTE)
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.
