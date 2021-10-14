Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Up to $25.59

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.59, but opened at $26.48. Icosavax shares last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Icosavax alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Icosavax Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.