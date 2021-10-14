Analysts Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Post -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.84). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($3.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,286. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,537,000 after buying an additional 86,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.