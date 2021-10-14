TigerCash (TCH) Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $755,719.45 and $6.08 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.99 or 0.00620095 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

