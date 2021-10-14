Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up to $20.00

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $21.24. Delek US shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 5,608 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.54.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

