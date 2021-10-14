AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Short Interest Down 55.9% in September

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ALCC remained flat at $$9.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 9,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

