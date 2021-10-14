Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.54. 22,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,640. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.98. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

