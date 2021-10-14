Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 19.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period.

SQQQ stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,307,484. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

