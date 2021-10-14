Laurion Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 626.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,088 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,525 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 544.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 55,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 47,203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.90. 3,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.64 and a 200-day moving average of $160.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,379. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

