Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $555,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,310,182. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

