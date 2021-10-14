Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,497,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,778,000 after acquiring an additional 173,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 15.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,674,000 after acquiring an additional 249,379 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 30,570.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,146,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.00. 19,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,608. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

