Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 111.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.17.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $116.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.97 and a 200-day moving average of $137.22. The company has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

