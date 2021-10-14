Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,365 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $197.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $210.10. The company has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.