Analysts Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Target Price at $115.63

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of BXP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.25. 2,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,180. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.04.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Boston Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

