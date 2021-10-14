Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$34.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.63.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 669,400 shares in the company, valued at C$20,082,000.

Shares of KEY traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$18.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 347.83%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

