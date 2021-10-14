Analysts Set Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Price Target at €227.58

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €227.58 ($267.75).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of FRA ALV traded down €2.72 ($3.20) on Monday, hitting €195.08 ($229.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,889 shares. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €196.44 and a 200-day moving average of €208.25.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

