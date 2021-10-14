Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). Smart Sand posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 348.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 197,408 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 579.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 198,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 169,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 465.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 78,178 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 940,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.65. 40,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,028. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a market cap of $114.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.02.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

