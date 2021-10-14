Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vistra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Vistra posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vistra.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

VST traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $20.05. 48,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,376. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 127.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 82.2% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 270,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 122,205 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 51.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 527,742 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vistra by 7.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

