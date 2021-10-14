Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $81.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.75. The company had a trading volume of 540,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,876. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after buying an additional 247,403 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $223,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,464,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,155,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,131,000 after buying an additional 193,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,012,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,477,000 after buying an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

