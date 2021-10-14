Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.090-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.09 billion-$10.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.54 billion.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.44.

NYSE ORCL opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oracle stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Oracle worth $971,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

