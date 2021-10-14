Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.420-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,995. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

