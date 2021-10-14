Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of WIT opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. Wipro has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wipro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 383,499 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Wipro worth $23,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

WIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

