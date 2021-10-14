APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $70,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $2,385,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 90.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV opened at $156.39 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

