Kore Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

EW stock opened at $109.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.08. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,780 shares of company stock worth $15,239,515. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

