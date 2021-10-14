Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Position Trimmed by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,495 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $82,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $140.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.45. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.96 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

