Kore Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $50.73 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.