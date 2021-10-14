SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $51.25

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.25 and last traded at $51.45, with a volume of 1679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after buying an additional 86,440 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,679 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,613,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,071,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,842,000 after purchasing an additional 64,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

