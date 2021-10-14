Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.42

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 41508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQNR. HSBC set a $19.76 target price on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 159.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

