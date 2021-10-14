AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.00

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 1274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUDC. Barclays downgraded shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 17.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 3.6% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 251.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

