NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Down 55.7% in September

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the September 15th total of 214,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NGMS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $847.73 million and a PE ratio of 97.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05.
NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,045,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at about $24,303,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,289,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 25,772.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 311,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 80,981.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 262,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.
About NeoGames
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
