NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Down 55.7% in September

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the September 15th total of 214,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NGMS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $847.73 million and a PE ratio of 97.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,045,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at about $24,303,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,289,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 25,772.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 311,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 80,981.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 262,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

