Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the September 15th total of 25,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAQC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $12,302,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,380,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,897,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,952,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $188,000.

NASDAQ:MAQC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

