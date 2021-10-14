Inscription Capital LLC Invests $604,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $410,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $430.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.88. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.30.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

