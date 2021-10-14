Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 9,995 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 179,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,854,000. Select Asset Management & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 28,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.77. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.