Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 218 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,121,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PTC by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in PTC by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,271,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.83.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $120.68 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.12.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

