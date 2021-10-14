Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.19 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,017 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.19. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.