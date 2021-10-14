QS Investors LLC Sells 125,557 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,828 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 125,557 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in eBay by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,693 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in eBay by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 14,130 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in eBay by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 736,445 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,708,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 146,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $74.90 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

