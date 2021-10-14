Chiliz Tops 24 Hour Volume of $287.98 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.96 billion and $287.98 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00047601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00233959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00096834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,911,076,911 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

