Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 644,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,283 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $44,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,297,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,093,000 after purchasing an additional 984,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.63 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

