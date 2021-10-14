Brokerages Set Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Target Price at $83.90

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.90.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $73.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

