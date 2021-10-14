Algorand Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Algorand has a market cap of $11.35 billion and approximately $390.87 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,612,096,407 coins and its circulating supply is 6,143,941,178 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

