Wambolt & Associates LLC Invests $180,000 in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSEC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,550.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 152.51%. Research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

