2,044 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,725,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,246,000 after purchasing an additional 112,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,460,000 after acquiring an additional 429,368 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

