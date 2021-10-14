Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 2,119 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 988.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 192,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 174,497 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $254,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 81,011 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 329,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $706,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

GBDC stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,400.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 4,143 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $66,039.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 54,202 shares of company stock worth $861,176 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

